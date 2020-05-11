Pakistani students develop a website to solve online shopping problem during lockdown

People around the globe are highly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Pakistan has also become a vicious victim of coronavirus. However, fatalities are occurring due to this transmissible virus. Government authorities are concerned about the precautions and measures to be followed strictly by every individual, and lockdown is imposed to control this outbreak. A slight softness in lifting this lockdown has announced, but people are afraid to risk their lives for the sake of shopping. Everyone is deliberately excited to enjoy the ongoing month of Ramzan and the Eid festival, which is soon going to occur, but due to the high alert of such pandemic, staying at home is the best option.

While considering these facts, 2 Pakistani intellectual graduates of GIKI Mr. Bilal Jamil and Mr. Syed Abbas Haider Naqvi came up with an advantageous invention, which is Pakistan’s first real-time online shopping search engine “Shoppingum.com.” Pioneers claim that this is the biggest platform for online shopping where products of all authentic online shopping stores are available. More than 3.2 Million Products from various 210 online stores with the most genuine details are available. Online shopping has become so convenient that just by a few clicks, you can get the required essential products. The question which arises here is who to trust when it comes to online shopping? As many people face issues regarding scams while online shopping, they had the worst experience of purchasing the product by paying the exorbitant price, which turned out to be fake. The resolution to save your money from scams and counterfeit details of the product, shoppingum.com comes up with outstanding features from which you can effortlessly search for the items you desire and all the details regarding the availability of that specific product from all online stores and its information is mentioned. Another fantastic and exciting feature to compare the price of the particular searched product from different stores is also available. You can easily select the price range also either from highest to lowest or lowest to highest.

How this e-commerce platform function?

According to the CEO Mr. Bilal Jamil, this live tracking search engine has data mining and machine learning algorithms that bring the most relevant, authentic, and accurate results of the product which you search. Whereas, General Manager of shoppingum.com Mr. Syed Ali Abbas Haider profess that this site is the sky under which all the integrated online store product details are available. The feature to get the most updated information regarding the product’s availability during the lockdown, delivery, transit time, price, color, pictures, quality, location of the store, nearest open store during lockdown is available. This platform has made things super easy as all you need to do is visit the website of shoppingum.com, search the desired product in the search bar, and all the details regarding it will appear on your screen.

Viability of shoppingum.com

Shoppingum.com is successfully growing because it serves beyond the user’s expectations. This platform is 24/7 available. Internet is required to access this website online through smartphones or laptops etc. The world is highly developing due to technology, and this startup proves to serve the nation of Pakistan and to promote the correct use of technology to make lives easy. The most beneficial aspect is that while searching a product through this site user does not need to open and close multiple tabs to search a single product; the user can easily find the desired essential item from shoppingum.com just by a single click. This user-friendly site gives the results within a blink on an eye.

So, don’t worry about your shopping. Grab your mobile or laptop, search your desired product online through shoppingum.com, and enjoy shopping while staying at home. Stay safe, stay healthy, and enjoy online shopping.

