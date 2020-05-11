Education Ministry in consultation with 29 boards to resolve students’ issues: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said the education ministry was in consultation with all 29 Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) across the country regarding issues of some students arising out of promotion policy.

In a Tweet, the minister said the educational boards had requested few more days to finalise recommendations in that regard.

He further stated that a comprehensive announcement on all issues would be made by Friday.

He also clarified that all boards exams were canceled, saying that there was no confusion in that regard.

He went on saying that there were some categories like repeaters, improvers and private students and some others whose issues need to be addressed.

Such issues would be resolved and an announcement in that regard would also be made on Friday, he added.