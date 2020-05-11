Govt decides to bring back 10,000 stranded Pakistanis in the next 10 days

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf has said the government plans to bring back more than 10,000 Pakistanis stranded different countries in the next 10 days.

While addressing a press conference Moeed Yusuf said next week Pakistan will try to bring back around 10,000 nationals from 22 countries, mostly from the Gulf States.

The special assistant further said till now 20,000 Pakistanis have been brought back home from 40 countries. He said Pakistani missions are playing a crucial role in helping them. “Those wishing to return need to register with the embassies immediately.

Moreover, he added, they had spoken to countries in the Middle East from where Pakistanis were returning to have the passengers tested before boarding.

“The passengers will be tested again in Pakistan as well,” he added.

Speaking about the new policy introduced by the government, Yousaf said that every Pakistani who returns to the country from abroad will immediately undergo a test at the quarantine centre or at hotel after landing.

Notably, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started to bring back 200 Pakistani passengers stranded in the United States due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Asad Amjad personally inspected the arrangements at the airport and extended his best wishes to the nationals returning to the homeland.

According to the schedule shared by the PIA, another flight will leave for Pakistan tomorrow carrying 150 students from the US. PIA was allowed to operate direct flights to Washington to airlift its stranded citizens.