HEC puts lives of students and teachers in danger

While schools and colleges have remained closed, universities have continued to remain open by holding online classes and asking students to submit assignments.

While schools and colleges have cancelled examination, universities would decide their schedule according to their own policies. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is expected to issue a policy and SOPs in this regard next week.

Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Tariq Banuri on Saturday said that universities and colleges across the country could be reopened for examinations amid coronavirus pandemic

The HEC chairman said that they could implement the decision if situation improves by the end of the month of May 2020.

“We could seek recommendations from the experts and forward our suggestions to the government on the matter,” he said.

Many university students have protested against the decision for not cancelling exams and asked if they are safe from the coronavirus. They have expressed their concerns on social media over the government’s decision.

Dear HEC, Exams are necessary but so does Students lives. Why you guys don't understand that we can't risk our lives coming to universities for exams. You don't care about education or future of students. All you thinking about money. Say no to exams!!

Why they would decide by themselves?

Our Future is a joke for y'all. Huh?

We are paying a huge amount of fees just to see these recorded lectures.Our attendance is marked on YouTube

While the government has decided to ease lockdown restrictions, students are mired in uncertainty as their academic career has been adversely affected due to the pandemic and their future prospects are at stake.