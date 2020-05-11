14 staff members of PIMS tested positive for Coronavirus

One of the three major public sector hospitals of Islamabad looking after coronavirus patients, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), has been rocked by the emergence of coronavirus among its doctors, nurses and paramedics. It is struggling to cope with the alarming situation.

The hospital, which is considered the biggest healthcare facility in Islamabad as well as the entire northern belt, said 14 members of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) and the operating theatre in the Children’s Hospital were sealed on Tuesday after 15 people from both facilities were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Around 30 patients admitted to the Mother and Child Hospital have also been discharged with directions to visit other hospitals in case of emergencies and three serious cases were referred to Capital Hospital.

Recently, Dr farzana and Dr Saima from Anesthesia department were tested positive.

PIMS Executive Director Dr Ansar Maxood said the facilities were sealed to prevent the coronavirus was spreading further in the hospital.

PIMS spokesperson Dr Wasim Khawaja said it was not unusual for the doctors and paramedics being diagnosed with COVID-19. This is a worldwide phenomenon that those in direct contact with the patients are exposed to virus, he said.

According to doctors, though the issue of PPE has affected so many healthcare staff, the government has not developed any guidelines on safe practice and use of PPE, which is another reason for spread of infection among their colleagues.