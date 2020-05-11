Woman tested negative died as doctors forcibly put her in isolation ward

A woman, named Ishrat Bibi admitted to the, with COVID-19-like symptoms but was tested negative, died as per the reports.

The deceased, a resident of Karachi, was admitted with viral pneumonia symptoms. Earlier, the patient was tested negative twice from Ziauddin Hospital.

Her husband claimed that the deceased was forcibly pushed into isolation ward. She was later put on ventilator support after her condition was found to be critical in Indus hospital.

The deceased left two children, son who is a student of Software Engineering and a daughter who is currently doing BDS.

The patient’s lamented and alleged that the government is creating fake cases for some unknown reasons as his wife was totally fine and in self-quarantine since quite a while.