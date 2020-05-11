Fawad Chaudhry decides not to attend NA session

Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has decided not attend the National Assembly session scheduled for today.

The federal minister took to Twitter and wrote that he has taken the decision after some National Assembly members and staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said “I have decided not to attend today’s assembly session after several members and staff tested positive for COVID-19”.

He said “From day one, I have been talking about the session on the video link”.

“Under pressure from the opposition, the parliamentary committee made an unwise decision and unnecessarily endangered the country’s political leadership”, the federal minister stated.

Earlier Fawad Chaudhry supported a strict lockdown in high-risk areas of the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “The whole world is focusing on prevention right now. We should also follow a stricter lockdown to prevent the virus to spread,” he asserted.