PIA to begin flights for Pakistanis stranded in US today

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has started to bring back 200 Pakistani passengers stranded in the United States due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Asad Amjad personally inspected the arrangements at the airport and extended his best wishes to the nationals returning to the homeland.

According to the schedule shared by the PIA, another flight will leave for Pakistan tomorrow carrying 150 students from the US. PIA was allowed to operate direct flights to Washington to airlift its stranded citizens.

The permission was granted by the US Transport Department on Pakistan’s request to repatriate its stranded citizens in the United States of America.

CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik especially thanked Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Pakistani Ambassador Dr Asad Majeed on this task.

All national institutions are participating in this operation for the sake of the country with full solidarity and unity.

According to CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik, special flights will be continued to bring back Pakistanis from all over the world.

Stranded Pakistanis can contact their embassy and consulates for details regarding travel by special flights. Meanwhile technical details can be taken by contacting PIA’s contact centre at +92 21 111 786 786.