Psychology of Religious Intolerance in Pakistan

Religious intolerance, or sometimes touted as religious extremism, is not a new phenomenon in the

social and political dominion of the South and West Asia. Rooted in the general hatred towards “the

others” and flourished through sectarian dividend, the theological intelligentsia has been calling the

shots for this intolerance over the centuries. In such a conflict ridden and religiously sensitive region,

Muslims of sub-continent started their struggle for separate nation state under the premise of the “Two

Nation Theory”.

Thus, when on the eve of 14 August Pakistan came into being, the religious elite and

devoted masses were already deeply entrenched in the founding design and principles of the country.

Be it the Shia-Sunni conflict or the legality of Qadiyani faith, the general sentiments of populace and the

well-established interests of the pious leaders have always proved to be the sword of Damocles for the

legislator. Over the time, there has been a significant reduction in the intensity of Shia-Sunni dividend

particularly due to active participation of foreign support and local law enforcement agencies’ efforts to

curtail the issue. However, the issue with Qadiyani admittance or ejection from the Islam has continued

to be the uphill task for policy makers.

On 29th of April, 2020 the PM Imran Khan gave his consent to the inclusion of the Ahmedis in the

Minorities Commission of Pakistan. This move has seemed to irk the religious sentiments of plethora of

masses as the social media was hit with the waves of several trends; demanding not only the roll-back of

recent legislation but also the upfront persecution of the Qadiyani community. This perfectly exhibits

the sensitivity and the insecurity of Muslims when it comes to Religious matters.

The background of the issue lies in the second amendment to the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan which

has clearly declared Qadiyani as non-Muslims citizen of Pakistan. But, the issue still remains at large due

to subtle denunciation of the Constitution by the Ahmedi community- as they don’t consider themselves

bound by it- and the promulgation of their faith as the true one. Owing to this psychological approach,

there have been many encounters between the two groups and often led to rampant destruction of

property and mammoth bloodbath.

With many intellectuals admiring government decision to finally give Qadiyani’s their minority rights; it

would still be an extremely difficult task to persuade all the religious sects to support the legislation.

However, on the Humanitarian Account, this move is widely acknowledged and praised across the

board.