India’s ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted in hospital after chest pain

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik at Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of chest pain.

He has been kept under observation at a cardio-thoracic ward, added the report.

“He is under observation in our cardiothoracic centre – he is in stable condition,” said the official, who declined to reveal what Singh was being treated for.

Media reports on Monday said Singh had complained of chest pain. Singh had developed a “febrile reaction to a new medication,” hospital sources revealed. They ruled out “other causes of fever”.

The two-time prime minister suffered a fall in March, with doctors recommending full-time bed rest, the report added.

Singh is a renowned economist who is credited with setting India on the path of economic liberalisation during his stint in the 1990s as finance minister.

Singh, aged 87, was prime minister for 10 years from 2004 until the Congress was defeated in 2014 by the the Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi took over as prime minister.