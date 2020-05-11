Virus-Shielding Suit Designed to Let You Have Sex and Vape

LA-based creative studio Production Club has designed a hazmat suit called Micrashell that caters to the decadent needs of party-goers in the age of coronavirus.

In its press release, the Production Club claims that the Micrashell will be made of an airtight suit and helmet made with cut-resistant fabric; contain a particulate filtration system based on the N95 standard; have an integrated, controllable speaker system; phone integration, and “RGBW lights that can be customized to serve as indicators of the user’s mood, needs, warnings, messages, desires and more”. Production Club even claims that wearers can use vaporizers or have sex without taking off their Micrashells.

For easy perception of the world outside the suit, the Micrashell comes equipped with a video camera and voice communication. There is a smartphone app to control the whole thing too.

The suit has integrated lighting system that can be used to display different messages or showing users’ mood. For example, red for busy and rainbow for joy.

If the wearer wants to drink or smoke something while inside it, they can rely on the loading chamber under the helmet to do so.

The half-body coverage is designed for bathroom time so there is no need to take it off whenever you need to go to the toilets. Having s.e.x is also not a problem, thanks to this thoughtful design.

Production Club does not try to introduce something too futuristic with technologies that have not existed, rather, they make use of what already available to humans to solve the problem of distancing to stay safe, all while allowing users to enjoy the usual pleasure of socializing, drinking, smoking, and of course, having s.e.x.

Despite it being a concept, the ideas behind it aren’t quite as outrageous as they sound.

“The principle designing the suit was, knowing this is a time-sensitive matter, let’s not pack it with sci-fi features that don’t yet exist and will be roadblocks, but [let’s] use technologies that are available to us,” Risueño told Fast Company. “If we don’t do that, we’re just navel-gazing instead of actually trying to solve a problem.”

“We believe events are essential to the human experience and create the memories that define our lives,” Production Club’s head of special projects Corey Johnson said in the release.

Will the suit actually come to market and if so, how much will it cost?

Riseuño told Globetrender: “Yes, we are already immersed in the internal prototyping phase, which we do in-house as a way to throw light on issues might have gone unnoticed to us during the design process. Doing this allows us to be more descriptive with manufacturers and fabricators – which is the next step – and give them specific details regarding the challenges they are about to face.

“We foresee a high adoption rate as Micrashell addresses a major human need that requires a prompt solution. We’ve had various industries like film, construction and more reach out as they see the potential for Micrashell to alleviate the impact of COVID on their industries.

“Once the suit is ready, the intention is for it to be commercialised following a B2B model instead of B2C. The idea is for corporations, venues, and entertainment groups to absorb the costs of the Micrashell and provide them to consumers when they gather in groups for events (such as concerts and conferences), which will also help with ensuring proper sterilisation. The price is still TBD.”