With over 30,000 cases, Pakistan now 20th most affected country

The tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has jumped to 30,416, with more than 2,000 new cases reported during the past 24 hours.

This takes Pakistan to the 20th spot on the global coronavirus ranking. According to the coronavirus tracker by John Hopkins University, the country is now ranked 27th with 648 deaths.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 11,093 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 11,480 in Sindh, 4,669 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,017 in Balochistan, 430 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 641 in Islamabad and 86 in Azad Kashmir.

Moreover, 8,063 patients have so far recovered from the virus, while 20,803 patients are still going through the treatment process.

The overall number of tests conducted in the country thus far stands at 283,517 with 13,341 tests conducted during the last 24 hours.

Earlier today, the national dashboard in its daily update had stated that 1,991 cases were detected in the country in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 29,465. The tally rose to 30,416 by night. This was the biggest single-day jump since February 26 when the first case was reported.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 160 new cases (four from quarantine centres) were confirmed, taking the total cases to 4,669. Moreover, new deaths were confirmed (eight in Peshawar and one each in Mardan, Swat and Battagram), 40 new patients recovered from the virus.

Balochistan reported 82 new coronavirus cases, according to the provincial health directorate. The number of total infections in the province now stands at 2,017. Moreover, two more people died of the virus in Balochistan, taking the provincial death toll to 26.

Over in Punjab, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 11,093 after 622 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Sunday. According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Punjab reported one more death on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities in the province to 192.

The department also reported 4,240 recoveries while 184 healthcare workers have been affected by the virus in the province. A total of 125,988 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

Earlier, Punjab health authorities have allowed coronavirus patients’ isolation at homes with compliance of the standard operating procedures.

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar has granted permission for the home isolation of the coronavirus patients in accordance with the SOPs of the World Health Organization (WHO).

On the other hand, with a session of the National Assembly slated to get underway today, two members of the Lower House of Parliament have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Sources relayed Syed Mahmood Shah and Gul Zafar Khan – a PTI MNA from Bajaur – tested positive for the infection. Swabs of the affected lawmakers and others were taken by a special team of the National Institute of Health on May 8.

All members of the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament were instructed to take a test for the deadly virus before attending their scheduled sessions so as to avert a potential risk of the spread of the infection among the lawmakers.

It merits mentioning that Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari earlier Sunday confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus and said he has isolated himself. “I had got tested for coronavirus upon return from Dubai on April 28 and was declared negative. I took another test after a week, which turned out to be positive for the disease,” Mazari said.

On April 30, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “My coronavirus test has come back positive. I have quarantined myself in my house,” Qaiser tweeted.

Also, Zamir Khan Momand, the additional deputy commissioner and focal person for COVID-19 in Bajaur, tested positive for coronavirus, according to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner’s office.

Meanwhile, the number of policemen affected by the coronavirus in Sindh has gone up to 151 after 36 more tested positive over the last two days. According to a spokesperson for Sindh police, at least 119 policemen are under treatment while 29 have recovered and been sent to their homes. The spokesman added that two policemen have died due to the coronavirus so far while the condition of one sub-inspector was stated to be critical. “COVID-19 infected policemen were being looked after properly and steps being taken to this effect on daily basis,” added the spokesperson.