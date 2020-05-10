People believe Hamza Ali Abbasi is Ertugrul’s lookalike

Ertugrul delirium is high in Pakistan. This tremendous series is still trending and people are not done loving it.

There are memes, posts and songs related to Ertugrul everywhere. The cast has become the nation crush of Pakistan. Few days ago our star Hamza Ali Abbasi also posted a video in which he is seen playing the tune of theme song of Ertugrul Ghazi on guitar.

People have fallen in love with the great story of Ertugrul and now want from Pakistan media Industry to make something as riveting and remarkable as Ertugrul is.

Netizens has started doing hypothetical casting of Pakistani Ertugrul and according to most of the people of Pakistan Hamza Ali Abbasi is the best fit to play the character of Etrugrul.

Some people think that Feroze Khan is the Best Match!

People also believe that he performed so well in Alif and now he can also do exceptional job in a series like Ertugrul.

These are the views of people we gathered from different portals. What’s your take on it? Do you also believe that Hamza Ali Abbasi can play a character like Ertugrul?