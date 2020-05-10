Sajal shares memories of her mother

Actress Sajal Aly lost her beloved mother in 2017 as she suffered from cancer. She was super close to her mother and often talks about her attachment with mother.

Sajal Aly recreated her mother’s wedding look at her own wedding and she looked absolutely gorgeous.

In an interview, Sajal Aly shared how her mother used to take care of every small thing.

Sajal Aly said, “I don’t know where my watch, script and other things are. I don’t know how to act in a scene.”

Sharing a beautiful memory of her mother, she said, “I was in Bangkok and I called my mother to ask how to act in my O Rangreza project. My mother said, beta I will record it for you.”

“At that time, she was in the hospital and I said why will you record this you will tell me face to face.”

“My mother used to often worry about me and said, After me who will take care of you my Sajla,” she shared.