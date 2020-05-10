Liam Payne now ‘very hopeful’ of One Direction reunion

Sorry to make you feel old, but 2020 marks 10 years since One Direction were formed. The boyband were put together by Nicole Scherzinger/Simon Cowell (they both claim credit) on the best series of The X Factor and even though they only came third, they were a phenomenon, selling shed loads of albums across the world.

Zayn left in 2015 and the lads went on a hiatus the year after, and we’ve had solo music of varying degrees since then.

The boys have been talking about a reunion a lot lately, while their website and other online platforms have been recently updated, and now Liam Payne has teased that he thinks something is finally coming together.

“Obviously, we know it’s a very big anniversary and we definitely want to do something,” Liam told People while promoting his Alessio collaboration ‘Midnight’.

“I mean, it’s a tough one. I can’t promise any reunion plans because it just isn’t it right now. I always put it down to music language because everyone’s releasing at the moment with like two years worth of promo.

“But, you know, it still seems very hopeful in that department. I’m starting to think it’s gonna happen at some point. So it’s exciting.”

Speaking about what it’s like to talk as a group again, Liam said: “It’s been nice to open up the channels of communication again because we hadn’t spoken for a while. And I think we all needed that after spending so much time together… just to figure out our own selves as people because we all know what we are in the band.

“We spent so much time together that I didn’t know where the f**k I fit(ted) in by the time it finished. It was kind of crazy.

“But it’s been nice. It’s been so lovely. And it’s just nice to see everyone turned out to be nice people, you know?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Liam said lockdown was really making him miss McDonald’s. Same.