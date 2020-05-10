Alec Baldwin may have retired his Donald Trump impression on the season finale of ‘Saturday Night Live’

How do you follow up Brad Pitt as Anthony Fauci and Tom Hanks as… Tom Hanks? If you’re Alec Baldwin, you do it by retiring your divisive impression of President Donald Trump on the air. That’s what appeared to happen on the final Saturday Night Live at Home, and the last SNL before the summer hiatus. At the end of the cold open — which saw Baldwin reprising his Trump persona to address a virtual high school graduation featuring the entire SNL cast — the actor lifted his “Make America Great Again” baseball cap, dropped his Trumpian voice and addressed the audience directly: “Taped from my home one last time, it’s Saturday night.” (Watch the sketch above.) Of course, it’s possible that Baldwin was only referring to the abbreviated end of SNL’s 45th season, which aired its last in-studio episode on March 7 — before the coronavirus pandemic shut down television production all over New York — and has been broadcasting remotely-produced installments since April 11.