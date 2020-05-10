Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday tweeted a video on his twitter handle in which an Indian Military Officer again confirmed Indian links with terrorism in Balochistan.

“This shameless admission by former Indian military officer again confirms Indian links with terrorism in Balochistan, civilised world must wake up to this fact #Endia should be placed under sanctions for promoting terrorism and BJP regime should be placed under a travel ban,” the minister wrote on twitter account.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said in response to the video said “Sadly as the world has allowed India to continue its genocidal agenda in IOJK, the Indian govt has become ever more brazen in its acts of terrorism against Muslims in India and against Pakistan”.

In a video shared in a tweet by the federal minister, the military officer was quoted saying, “Today on live television, I would like to make a claim that I am in contact with Baloch freedom fighters. I have their contact number on my phone and I am in touch with them every day and I tell them that the entire population of India is with the Baloch freedom struggle. We will support the Baloch sisters and brothers in their freedom struggle.”

Fawad Chaudhry maintained that this shameless act is a testimony by a former Indian military officer has again confirmed Indian links with terrorism in Balochistan.

India’s increasing willingness to intervene in Balochistan forms the backdrop for Pakistan’s capture of Jadhav. Ironically, it was Indian intelligence in Iran, not Afghanistan, that first established a rapport with Jadhav. Nevertheless, his capture provides compelling evidence that Pakistan’s concerns on Indian support for Baloch secessionism are well-founded.