Actor and comedian Athar Shah Khan Jaidi passes away in Karachi

Comedian, writer and poet Athar Shah Khan passed away in Karachi early Sunday. He was 77 years old.

He had been ill for a while. Jaidi, as he was popularly known, leaves behind a widow and four sons.

He started his career as a writer for Radio Pakistan and wrote around 700 plays in the span of 20 years.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of famous comedian Athar Shah Khan Jaidi.

In a tweet, he said that the deceased as a comedian spread happiness in lives of the viewers and gave a new dimension to humour.

جناب اطہر شاہ خان جیدی کے انتقال پر بہت دکھ اور افسوس ہے۔ باکمال فنکار نے اپنے فن سے لوگوں میں قہقہےاور خوشیاں بکھیریں۔انہوں نےمزاح کونئی جدت دی۔ان کے شاندار کردار مداحوں کےذہن میں ہمیشہ نقش رہیں گے۔اللہ تعالی ان کو جوار رحمت میں جگہ عطا فرمائے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) May 10, 2020

The minister said that the characters played by Athar Shah Khan would be remembered for long time.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.