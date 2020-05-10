With over 30000 coronavirus cases, Pakistan is now the 20th most affected country

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan rose to 30,174 on Thursday after new cases were confirmed in the country.

Pakistan’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose to 648 after more patients lost their lives in the last 24 hours, health authorities said today.

Pakistan climbed to the 20th spot on the global coronavirus ranking after the nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients crossed 30,000 after Sindh reported 709 new cases.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over four million people worldwide, according to a tally based on official sources.

There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 277,127 deaths.

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths. Europe is the hardest-hit continent, with 1,708,648 cases and 155,074 deaths.

The AFP tally, using data collected from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflects only a fraction of the true number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Lockdowns and economic disruption, meanwhile, have pushed millions into unemployment in a historic global downturn.

People across Pakistan crowded markets on Saturday after a nationwide coronavirus lockdown was eased, despite the country recording its second-highest daily infection toll.

The government has allowed businesses to reopen in phases from the weekend, citing the economic havoc the virus restrictions have wreaked on citizens.