EU looks for evidence to rein in US tech giants

US tech giants such as Facebook and Amazon could face tougher rules as European Union regulators seek evidence to curb their role as gatekeepers to the internet and access to people, information and services, according to an EU tender seen by Reuters.

The outcome could force Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple to separate their competing businesses, provide rivals access to their data and open up their standards to them.

The European Commission, which in February said it was considering legislation against large online platforms acting as gatekeepers, has put out a 600,000-euro ($649,800) tender for a study to gather evidence of such gatekeeping power.

The study should look into self-preferencing practices and the possibility of forcing dominant companies to separate their businesses, the tender said, citing Amazon which is both a retailer and a market place operator, and app developer and App Store operator Apple.

“A general, automatic rule could prohibit or restrict any differentiated treatment by those platforms when they are vertically integrated, to separate clearly their roles as organisers of the marketplace and as a competitor on these marketplaces,” the tender document read.