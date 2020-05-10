PM regrets ‘maltreatment’ of Covid-19 patients at hospitals

Prime Minister Imran Khan, while emphasizing the importance of a robust public awareness campaign over the recent coronavirus situation, on Saturday observed that being responsible citizens, they must take care of coronavirus patients with greater responsibility.

Chairing a meeting of National Health Task Force, the prime minister expressed his regret over reports regarding maltreatment of coronavirus patients and said such attitude is unbearable and leads to creation of fear. He said if anyone has symptoms of coronavirus, he or she should immediately get himself tested without any hesitation.

The prime minister underlined the need for taking steps for the launch of a comprehensive public awareness campaign in this regard and directed for formulation of a coordinated strategy in this regard. He said compared with the rest of the world, the situation in Pakistan is under control which can be further improved with adherence to precautionary measures and through inspiring of confidence in public.

The meeting was attended by task force Chairman Nausherwan Burki, PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra and PM’s Focal Person on Covid-19 Dr Faisal. Other senior officials attended the meeting through video link, the PM Office said in a press release. The provincial ministers apprised the meeting about the latest situation, treatment of patients in the hospitals, steps for the protection and facilitation of doctors and paramedical staff and enhancement of coronavirus testing capacity in their respective provinces. PM’s focal person Dr Faisal in his briefing presented details about the number of patients in different provinces, deaths and the ratio of the cases. He said Pakistan has been less affected with the pandemic when compared with other countries of the world. It was also informed that number of coronavirus testing labs has been increased from four to 63 as compared to the month of March.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said soon a standard operating procedure over home quarantine will be announced. Meanwhile, YouTube has announced to give Pakistan $5 million in advertisement grants to spread awareness about the coronavirus. In a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki outlined the work Google and YouTube have been doing to support Pakistan’s citizens and businesses through this difficult time. The letter stated that the tech companies are helping local authorities in the country spread information about the coronavirus through information panels and alerts. Google has also launched a microsite which will appear when anyone searches for coronavirus. The website draws its content from the government’s Covid-19 portal, it added.

The online platforms are also combating misinformation and online abuse by showing authoritative sources in top results. “We will continue to quickly remove videos … that discourage people from seeking medical treatment or claim harmful substances have health benefits,” the letter read. Outlining resources for learning and working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the letter said that Google has created Grow with Google Pakistan – containing resources for all kinds of remote workers and Teach from Home – containing resources for educators. It has also created other learning resources for children and professionals. The letter added that Google is also publishing community mobility reports, using data collected through Google Maps. “We hope that the reports [on movement] can help public health officials in Pakistan, and governments elsewhere respond to the coronavirus,” it said. The letter also offered cooperation with the Pakistani government in creating a credible and globally consistent digital policy and regulatory framework.

Prime Minister Imran met with the YouTube CEO in January this year on the sidelines of the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The two leaders held discussions on utilising digital platforms for building Pakistan’s image. The Pakistani entourage also discussed the possibilities of promoting tourism, education and attracting investment through digital platforms.