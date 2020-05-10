India’s actions in IHK have put regional stability at stake: Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said India’s unilateral action of revoking the special status of occupied valley of Kashmir have put the regional peace and security at stake.

In a statement here, the minister said Kashmiris are facing ruthless curfew and other restrictions imposed by the Indian government in Held Kashmir for the past nine months. He said Pakistan has effectively exposed Indian brutalities and atrocities in the valley and will continue to do so in future. He said Islamabad has intensified Kashmir campaign to resolve the longstanding issue as India has unleashed a new spate of state terrorism in the held territory.

Qureshi said the whole nation, including all political parties, are on the same page vis-à-vis Kashmir issue and the parliament has passed several unanimous resolutions on the dispute. “All political parties in Pakistan are united behind the cause of Kashmir and are determined to play their part in getting Kashmir their due rights promised to them in multiple UN resolutions over the years,” he said.

He said India is committing ceasefire violations on Line of Control and 36 persons have embraced martyrdom during the last month. He said India has badly failed to pursue the statement of the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, in which he had urged the warring parties across the world to lay down their weapons in support of the bigger battle against Covid-19.

Qureshi regretted that the BJP-led regime in India is pursuing anti-Islam policies and holding Muslims responsible for spreading coronavirus in the country. He pointed out that minorities in India are holding protest demonstrations against Indian brutalities and atrocities, adding that India cannot succeed in its efforts to curb Kashmir freedom struggle through use of force. He urged the international community to take notice of ongoing massive brutalities and atrocities committed by Indian troops in the occupied valley.

The minister said the anger and frustration within Kashmiris against India is natural which has been triggered by years of oppression at their hands and the current usurpation of their rights through the controversial CAA ordinance. “India’s support to terrorist and separatist elements in Balochistan is also not a secret. Pakistan and its sovereignty is threatened without impunity on Indian television and after a few days, Indian-supported militias and proxy elements martyr Pakistani soldier in Balochistan,” he added.