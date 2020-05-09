Ivanka Trump’s personal assistant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has become the third staff member in the White House to be affected by the infection, CNN reported on Saturday.

She has been teleworking for nearly two months and was tested out of caution, the report quoted a source as saying.

And FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn has been forced to self-isolate for two weeks after exposure to Miller, Politico reported

Hahn was advised to do so after contact tracing linked him to coronavirus task force spokesperson Katie Miller — the wife of presidential advisor Stephen Miller — who has also tested positive.

The troubling news came days after a personal valet to Trump tested positive in what was the first confirmed case of a staffer inside the White House contracting the deadly virus.

Now Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, staffers and reporters are getting tested daily to stop the spread of the virus. even as the White House continues to downplay the importance of testing and support reopening measures across the country.