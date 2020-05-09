ADB releases annual report of development effectiveness

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released the 13th annual performance report of its corporate results framework, the Development Effectiveness Review, a management tool that monitors performance and progress during 2019.

The report focuses on progress achieved against 60 corporate performance indicators. In 2019, ADB made a strong start on aligning its new operations with Strategy 2030 priorities, especially gender equality, according to the report.

The share of gender mainstreamed operations rose by 10 percentage points to 80 per cent of all ADB operations committed in 2019 and the record gender mainstreaming performance exceeded the 2024 target.

The proportion of ADB operations supporting climate change mitigation and/or adaptation increased to 59 per cent during 2017–2019 from the 56 per cent baseline.

The ADB also made strong progress toward achieving its cumulative climate financing target of $80 billion for climate change mitigation or adaptation between 2019 and 2030.

In 2019, ADB committed $6.5 billion, or 30 per cent of the total financing ADB committed that year. This was almost 50 per cent more in total annual climate financing than ADB committed in any previous year.

Financing for health reached 2.95 per cent of total ADB commitments in 2019, a significant increase from the baseline of 1.75 per cent, and close to the 2024 target range of 3 per cent– 5 per cent.

ADB’s operations completed in 2019 delivered 80 per cent or more of their expected results for 18 of the 22 new indicators tracking outcomes in support of the seven operational priorities of Strategy 2030.

Three indicators had shortfalls below the 80 per cent target, and achievement for one other indicator was too early to assess.