CM Punjab seeks progress reports from provincial ministers

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought progress reports from the provincial ministers.

According to details, the ministers have been directed to prepare the report according to the guidelines which have been issued by Usman Buzdar and submit to the CM Office.

The report will include progress details including policy reforms and development on important steps of concerned departments under the ministers.

Progress on the automation and online service projects has also been summoned.

CM Buzdar wants information on amendments in current laws and new laws relating to the ministries as well.

He has said that these reports will be made public.

Earlier, the chief minister appealed the people to stay in their homes to protect themselves and their families from coronavirus. He maintained that the citizens should not go out until it is necessary.