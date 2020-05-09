Umar Akmal to challenge 3-year ban by PCB

Cricketer Umar Akmal has decided to challenge his three-year ban imposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

The cricketer after receiving a copy of the detailed verdict issued by the PCB has started legal consultation with his lawyers in this regard. Moreover, Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan earlier on Thursday submitted a detailed judgment on the corruption case filed against Akmal to the PCB.

The PCB had formally charged Akmal with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for two unrelated incidents on March 20.

The charges come under Article 2.4.4, which deals with: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Akmal represented himself at the hearing, while the PCB was represented by lawyer Taffazul Rizvi. Moreover, he told Justice Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, the disciplinary committee chairman, that the two incidents did take place, the conversations he had were questionable, as were the individuals present at the time, but he had his own reasons to not report them to the PCB. Rizvi argued, saying that Akmal was trying to deploy the “heads-I-win-tails-you-lose” approach, which is not acceptable in any court of law.

Akmal’s case had gone directly to the PCB disciplinary panel after he opted to forego the right to a hearing before the anti-corruption tribunal, where he could have pleaded his innocence and contested the charges. His decision not to do that meant, in effect, that he would accept whatever sanctions Justice Chauhan imposed on him.