Fawad holds India accountable over interference in Balochistan

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has demanded that India should be placed under sanctions for promoting terrorism in Balochistan.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad shared a video of a former Indian military official who claimed during a live transmission that he is in contact with Baloch freedom fighters.

This shameless admission by frmr Indian Mily officer again confirms Indian links with terrorism in Balochistan, civilised world must wake up to this fact #Endia shld be placed under sanctions for promoting terrorism and BJP regime shld be placed under travel ban pic.twitter.com/2M4EGHzpOM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 9, 2020

“This shameless admission by former Indian military officer again confirms Indian links with terrorism in Balochistan, civilised world must wake up to this fact #Endia should be placed under sanctions for promoting terrorism and BJP regime should be placed under a travel ban,” the minister wrote on twitter account.

In a video shared in a tweet by the federal minister, the military officer was quoted saying, “Today on live television, I would like to make a claim that I am in contact with Baloch freedom fighters. I have their contact number on my phone and I am in touch with them every day and I tell them that the entire population of India is with the Baloch freedom struggle. We will support the Baloch sisters and brothers in their freedom struggle.”

Fawad Chaudhry maintained that this shameless act is a testimony by a former Indian military officer has again confirmed Indian links with terrorism in Balochistan.

India’s increasing willingness to intervene in Balochistan forms the backdrop for Pakistan’s capture of Jadhav. Ironically, it was Indian intelligence in Iran, not Afghanistan, that first established a rapport with Jadhav. Nevertheless, his capture provides compelling evidence that Pakistan’s concerns on Indian support for Baloch secessionism are well-founded.