King Salman, President Donald Trump hold phone talks

King Salman of Saudi Arabia held a telephonic talk with United States (US) President Donald Trump.

According to a statement issued by White House, the two leaders reassert the strong defense partnership between the two countries, the strongest economically established countries.

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of stability in global energy markets, and reaffirmed the strong United States-Saudi defense partnership. The president and King Salman also discussed other critical regional and bilateral issues and their cooperation as leaders of the G7 and G20, respectively,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to remove US troops from Saudi Arabia if oil production did not decrease.

Trump also spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his mediation to negotiate an end to the oil price war, which was hurting US oil companies.