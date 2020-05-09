Airbus is turning to California-based Koniku because of its know-how in building microprocessors made of biological cells. The two companies have already been working on biotechnology that detects, tracks, and locates chemicals or explosives on aircraft or in airports.

Ultra-sensitive ‘smell cameras’ have been in development since 2017 and were initially designed to detect explosives.

The innovative sensors use microprocessors made of biological cells to identify specific chemicals or microbes floating in the air.

Similar technology has already been used to detect cancer and influenza, and it could soon be used to provide advance warning of areas contaminated with SARS-Cov-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

Writing in a blog about the project, Osh Agabi, CEO of Koniku, said: “Most infections and diseases cause slight changes to the composition of our breath and sweat, which then produce distinct odors.

“If we can detect those odors, we can detect the presence of those infections.

“This approach has been demonstrated successfully with cancer-smelling dogs, and detecting influenza A in breath.”

He said however that training dogs is “time consuming, unreliable and expensive” – so the sensors provide a better option. ‘We are now adapting our development activities to include the detection and identification of biological hazards including pathogens such as the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 with encouraging signals as of today.

Cells inside the receptors would programmed to react to compounds in infected people’s breath – triggering an alarm about the presence of the virus.