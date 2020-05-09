WHO is planning the corona virus software for symptoms testing, possibly contact tracing

This month, the World Health Organization (WHO) is planning to launch an app to enable people in under-resourced countries to assess their potential for a novel coronavirus and is considering a Bluetooth-based contact tracing feature.

The app will ask people about their symptoms and offer advice on whether they may have COVID-19, the potentially lethal disease caused by the coronavirus, WHO chief information officer Bernardo Mariano said. Other materials, such as how to get checked, will be personalized by the country of the user.

India, Australia and the United Kingdom already have released official virus apps using their own technology, with common features including telling people whether to get tested based on their symptoms and logging people’s movements to enable more efficient contact tracing.

Several countries are ramping up contact tracing, or the process of finding, testing and isolating individuals who crossed paths with an infectious individual. It is seen as vital to safely opening economies, and apps that automate parts of the process could accelerate efforts.

Although the WHO will release a version on global app stores, any government can take the underlying technology of the app, add features, and release its own version on app stores.