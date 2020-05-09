The Women of Sex Tech conference went virtual for the first time in its five-year history last weekend, no thanks to YouTube.

Women of Sex Tech president Alison Falk and vice president SX Noir tested the live stream on YouTube on Friday evening. After four minutes of streaming with a speaker in the UK, the stream was cut off for violating community guidelines.

“I was so confused, I thought it had to be a glitch considering there was no mention of sex or adult content at that time,” Falk told Motherboard. She said that the YouTube account only had their logo on it, and was made weeks in advance. When she tried testing again a few hours later with Noir, YouTube said the channel was in violation three more times.

A YouTube rep told the Daily Dot the automatic ban was the result of the platform’s increased dependence on automated algorithms instead of human moderators in response to the coronavirus pandemic. “We know that this may result in some videos being removed that do not violate our policies, but this allows us to continue to act quickly and protect our ecosystem,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Falk and Noir told Motherboard that appealing the decision, so close to their event the following morning, seemed pointless.

“At that point, we began scrambling to figure out what we could do and ended up having to fork over a couple hundred dollars for conferencing software to make sure the show would still go on!” Falk said; Crowdcast costs $195 per month for a business plan that could support the attendees and time limit they needed.

YouTube’s nudity and sexual content policies bans a whole list of explicit content “meant to be sexually gratifying,” but there was none of that in the entire five-hour conference, which Motherboard attended.

Speakers including founder of MakeLoveNotPorn Cindy Gallop, reproductive health specialist Serena Chen, and sextech business founder Lora Haddock DiCarlo spoke on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected their work, and gave insights into how others in the sexual wellness and education industry can cope with the current crisis.