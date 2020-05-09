According to a remarkable new study, the brain is also busy replaying waking experiences during sleep. This specialized sleep setting, called “offline replay,” may help organize experiences and cement new memories into long-term storage, without overwriting the old.

The finding comes from a research project called BrainGate, which is testing new technology for people who are paralyzed or have lost a limb. Participants have “micro-electrodes” implanted in their brains, to allow them to exert mind control over assistive devices or prosthetic limbs.



Even when you’re snoozing, your brain stays remarkably active, busy with coordinating injury recovery, immune function, and mood regulation.

In a nutshell, the brain seemed to be “replaying” the experience, said researcher Beata Jarosiewicz, a senior scientist at NeuroPace, Inc., a California-based company that makes implantable medical devices.

The scientists behind this study used these microelectrode arrays to detect and record the firing of individual neurons in the participant’s brains, both while they were asleep and were awake. These arrays underlie why this study is considered so novel.

“This study is unprecedented because of the unique opportunity to record patterns of spiking activity from their chronically implanted micro-electrode arrays,” coauthor Beata Jarosiewicz, a former researcher at BrainGate, tells Inverse. BrainGate is a multi-institutional academic research group that develops brain-computer interfaces for people with paralysis.

In previous studies, electrodes have been too big to make detailed observations of individual neurons in humans.

To ultimately observe offline replay, Jarosiewicz and her colleagues started by asking the two participants to take a nap before and after playing a sequence-copying game similar to Simon, a game night mainstay from the eighties.

The video game has four color panels that light up in various sequences for players to repeat. But in the study, instead of moving their arms, the participants played the game with their minds— moving the cursor under neural control and hitting different colored targets in the correct order as quickly as possible.

While the participants napped, played the game, and then napped again, the researchers recorded their brains, specifically taking note of the individual neurons observed via the electrode arrays.

Both participants’ neurons fired in similar patterns while playing the game and during their post-game nap. This finding indicates that the participants’ brains kept “playing” the game after they were asleep, replaying the same patterns in their brain at a neuronal level

This is the first time scientists have directly seen offline replay occur in human brains.

“We were certainly surprised to see replay in the human brain, even though it’s what we were expecting given the animal literature,” Jarosiewicz says. “To make sure what we were seeing was real, we did a series of sanity checks, or controls, to make sure the result wasn’t an artifact of something trivial we were overlooking.”

Offline replay seems to help humans and animals make sense of a day’s events and store new memories, the study authors theorize.