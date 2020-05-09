The global plant-based meat market is becoming increasingly sophisticated. Companies are developing products so similar to animal products that they are difficult or impossible to tell apart from the real thing, helping manufacturers extend their reach to consumers who don’t want to give up the taste or texture of meat.

As more varieties of imitation meat are developed and COVID-19 impacts both meat supply chains and consumer behaviour, plant-based meat companies will likely see more growth opportunities over the coming years.

Given the location of the initial outbreak, it is likely that the virus made the jump to humans at a wet market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where wild animals including bats and pangolins are traded illegally.

The problem of wet markets and zoonoses is just part of the wider issue of zoonotic disease outbreaks linked with the global meat industry. Any system involving an extremely high density of animals in contact with human will lead to risks of disease transmission. This is particularly problematic in intensive animal farming systems, where there is often very little genetic diversity between animals, meaning a disease can rapidly spread without meeting any resistance from genetic variants.

To sate that hunger, and growing overseas demand, meat production has trended steeply upward since the mid-20th century. In 2018 the United States produced 47 million tons of meat—that’s 30 million tons more than in 1961. Then came coronavirus. Despite panicked perceptions, the United States has plenty of food. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the country maintains an “adequate domestic supply of meat, eggs, and dairy products to meet immediate demand.” Production has not halted altogether, and cold storage commodities remain robust. Our goal has always been to use food as a vehicle for change, and we’re fortunate to be in a position to put that into action now like never before. Learn about our FEED A MILLION+ pledge here: https://t.co/vVxH0dz4qk. #GoBeyond pic.twitter.com/L2cEQNJW5H — Beyond Meat (@BeyondMeat) April 6, 2020 In the event of meat shortages, will consumers opt to buy plant-based meat? Early data suggests the answer is yes: US sales of plant-based meat substitutes increased 200% in the week ending April 18, compared to the same time period last year, according to The Financial Times. US sales of conventional meat increased by 30% during that same period. And Impossible Foods’ chief financial officer, David Lee, has said his company’s supply chain has remained uninterrupted by the virus.

Starting this week we are rolling out in the @kroger family of stores across the U.S. Find a store near you: https://t.co/esIr7EgS0O #CookImpossible📣🍔🌱 pic.twitter.com/yV1RYRe6yJ — Impossible Foods (@ImpossibleFoods) May 5, 2020

That kind of market activity has been reflected in Beyond Meat’s stock price. (Impossible Foods isn’t publicly traded.) In mid-February, as the virus forced restaurants and food service companies to close, Beyond Meat’s price took a tumble. But it began to pick up again in early April, as news about closing meatpacking plants began to circulate.