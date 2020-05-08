South African cricketer tests positive for Covid-19

CAPE TOWN: South African first-class cricketer Solo Nqweni has tested positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The all-rounder, who has been battling Guillan-Barre Syndrome since last July, announced the news on Thursday through his Twitter account. “So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I’m only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for coronavirus. I don’t understand why all of this is happening to me,” Nqweni tweeted. The 25-year-old, who represented South Africa Under-19s in 2012, is the third cricketer known to have contracted the aforementioned disease. Last month, former Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfaraz passed away in Peshawar, aged 50, after losing battle against the coronavirus. Earlier in March this year, Scotland’s Majid Haq had also revealed that he had tested positive for the same virus.