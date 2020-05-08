Pakistan handball team members get cash award from PSB for winning gold medal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday gave cash awards to fifteen members of the Pakistan handball team who won gold medal by beating India in the men’s team event of the 13th South Asian Games which were held in Nepal from December 1-10, 2019. The award receiving players were Muhammad Uzair Atif (captain), Asif Ali, Muhammad Shahid Bashir, Asim Saeed, Imran Khan, Muazamal Hussain, Muaaz Ali, Muhammad Zubair, Usman Shoukat, Hazrat Hussain, Umar Hussain, Asif Hayat, Naveed ur Rehman, Mobeen Ashraf and Nasir Hussain. Due to prevailing situation of Covid-19 and safety measures, awards were distributed in three different sessions. As per approved cash award policy, each member of the team received Rs.500,000/-. A total of Rs.7.500 million were distributed among the players. The ceremony was held at the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC).