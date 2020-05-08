Indian Air Force’s MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashes in Punjab

An Indian Air Force fighter aircraft has crashed in Punjab. “A MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed today near Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

The pilot managed to eject safely,” IAF officials said. The pilot was rescued by a helicopter.

The exact cause of the accident is yet unknown. IAF, however, said that the fighter jet developed a technical snag which resulted in the mishap. “The pilot is perfectly fine,” an official said. “The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft,” he said.