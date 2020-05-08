PCB releases detailed judgement on Umar Akmal | Daily Times

Chairman of the Independent Disciplinary Panel, Mr. Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan has released the detailed judgment on the Umar Akmal’s case.

Justice Chauhan has imposed a ban of three years for each of the two charges of violating the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, which will be deemed to have come into effect from the date of Umar Akmal’s suspension i.e. February 20, 2020. Both periods of ineligibility will run concurrently, meaning Umar Akmal will now become eligible to return to cricket activities on February 19, 2023.

Umar Akmal will resume playing cricket on 9 February 2023. Justice Chauhan regarding the case says:

‘It appears that he (Umar Akmal) is not prepared to show remorse and seek apology, make admission that he failed to fulfill his responsibility under Anti-Corruption Code, Article 2.4.4, rather he tried to take refuge under the pretext that in the past whenever any such approaches were made, the matter was reported by him. As far as Charge No.1 is concerned, I do not see any circumstances to mitigate the nature of offence, particularly, when the participant (Umar Akmal) has not cooperated with the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the investigating team. In view of the admission of the participant (Umar Akmal) that he failed to disclose to PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, the details of the approaches and invitations extended to him without unnecessary delay. The charge as framed is proved and the participant (Umar Akmal) has rendered himself liable to be punished for breach of Article 2.4.4.’

Pertaining to the charge number 2 and breach of article 2.4.4, the statement released confers:

“It is also admitted by him (Umar Akmal) that he failed to report the approaches and invitation to the PCB Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department, as required by the PCB Code, Article 2.4.4. In view of the above charge as framed, stood proven and participant has rendered himself to be punished under Article 6.2 of the PCB Code. Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Article 4.8.1 pertaining to Pakistan Cricket Board is as follows:

“In such circumstances, a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall not be required. Instead, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel (sitting alone) shall issue a public decision confirming the offence(s) under this Anti-Corruption Code specified in the Notice of Charge and the imposition of an applicable sanction within the range specified in the Notice of Charge. Before issuing that public decision, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel will provide written notice of that decision to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the ICC.”