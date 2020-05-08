Daily Times

PTI leader Faisal Javed’s mother passes away in Islamabad

The mother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan passed away on Friday morning in Islamabad.

According to PTI Central Media Department, her funeral will be offered this afternoon and she would be laid to rest in the federal capital.

The party leader also appealed people to remember and offer fateha and special prayers for the deceased, while fellow politicians have extended condolences for the family. “Nothing can happen against the will of ALLAH,” Faisal Javed had tweeted earlier today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, number of parliamentarians and other leaders of the opposition parties express their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Faisal Javed.

 

