Governor Sindh Imran Ismail tests positive again for COVID-19

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has tested positive again for coronavirus on Thursday. In a Twitter post, he said that it is against his expectations the test had come positive.

I got my much awaited retest results today, & against my expectations, tested positive again. I am grateful to all those who prayed for me. I’m trained to fight, Allah Almighty has given me strength to fight & I will. Fought many battles alongside @ImranKhanPTI a great fighter. — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) May 7, 2020

“I got my much-awaited retest results today, & against my expectations, tested positive again. I am grateful to all those who prayed for me,” he said.

Several top-tier politicians have tested positive for the virus including, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser who became the third PTI leader to contract it.

Prior to that, PPP lawmaker Rana Hamir Singh, of Sindh Assembly, tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI’s MPA from Mardan, Abdul Salam Afridi, had tested also positive for the novel virus. Apart from that, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had contracted the virus last month. Both Ghani and Afridi have recovered now.

Governor Sindh had tested positive for the coronavirus on April 27, after which he went into self-isolation.

He had also attended several meetings just days before contracting COVID-19.