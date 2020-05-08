85 percent paralysed Iranian artist paints Ronaldo and Messi with feet

Iranian artist, Fateme Hamami who has 85 per cent paralysis of her body, has painted a magnificent portrait of superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo using only her feet.

Hamami’s portrait of Ronaldo has already gone viral on social media and the Iranian artist hopes that the Portuguese goal machine acknowledges her work soon.

“I’m drawing the face of Cristiano Ronaldo. My dear friends, I love Ronaldo very much and I loved this painting very much I want Ronaldo to see my painting and support my art,” she had captioned the picture on Instagram.

The 28-year-old who is said to be having about 85% body paralysis is famous for using her feet to make paintings. She has achieved mile stones with her work having demonstrated her talent for drawing from the age of 16 when she took it up professionally.

