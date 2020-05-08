Father, son charged with killing unarmed black man

Two white men in the US state of Georgia were arrested Thursday and charged with the murder and aggravated assault of an unarmed black man in February after video footage of the killing triggered nationwide outrage.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested for the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.

Cellphone video showing the moment Arbery was killed has prompted national outrage since surfacing online this week, but his mother said she can’t bring herself to watch it.

The two men tussled over the firearm before Arbery was shot, as seen in the cellphone video, which was allegedly taken by a bystander.

Arbery, who lived in Brunswick, one town over from where the McMichaels reside, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Glynn County coroner. No weapons were found on him, according to the police report.

After the video circulated on social media Tuesday, a large crowd of protesters marched through the neighborhood where Arbery was killed. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced Wednesday that it was opening its own probe into the Feb. 23 incident.

Arbery would have turned 26 years old on Friday. Cooper-Jones described her late son as humble, kind, well-mannered and beloved by his family and peers.

“Ahmaud didn’t deserve to go the way that he went,” she said.