Younus Khan says consistency and commitment are keys to success

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Younus Khan had advised Pakistan batsmen to work hard and never give up in an online session organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Speaking to the batsmen via teleconference, the leading run-scorer in Test cricket for Pakistan guided them to bring consistency in their performances by showing resilience at the crease. “Learn to develop a strong character and a spirit of sacrifice and honesty. Comprehensive planning will turn the average player into a legend,” Younus said. “Consistency in performance is essential for significant batting,” he added. Younus instructed the current and emerging batsmen to work on their fielding as well. “Improvement in fielding would depend on the individual hard work of the player.

He also reminded the players that former captains Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram represented Pakistan with broken bones. “They represented Pakistan with full commitment while suffering from injuries. Learn to challenge yourself in life to become a great cricketer, you will move towards betterment when you will start asking questions from yourself,” he maintained. He also cited the example of former captain Imran Khan who is now the Prime Minister of Pakistan. “Honesty and planning in his life have led him to the post of Prime Minister,” he opined.

The former captain also asked players to stay defiant at the crease whatever the situation may be. “Stay defiant and aim for consistency,” he advised young batsmen during the session. He also stressed the importance of fielding and asked players to work hard on that aspect of the game which can be improved by persevering for their goals. Younus scored 10,099 runs in 118 Tests before ending his career at a remarkable 52.05 average with 34 centuries and 33 half-centuries in his prolific career. It must be noted here that the PCB has given chance to current cricketers to interact with their on-field heroes. Recently, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Yousuf, and Rashid Latif interacted with the current players.