Faysal Quraishi opts for constructively dealing with the lockdown

Multiple countries around the globe observe a complete lockdown to help lower the curve during the pandemic.

A lot of people have taken to social media expressing anxiety and boredom while not having much to do.

The stars who once had a jam-packed schedule have also halted all activities. Instead, we have seen a number of influencers sharing productive ways to utilize time while encouraging citizens to support the government decision.

Faysal Quraishi, already a magnanimous personality suggests one of the humblest ways of helping to beat the corona blues. While sitting at home, observing the lockdown, Quraishi encourages people to embrace everyday chores.

With nearly a 100 television plays to his credit, his contribution to the small screen is both commendable and diverse. Faysal Quraishi is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, reigning over hearts with his charismatic personality and star-power but that’s not it! The superstar reveals his expert culinary skills via his Youtube channel where he shares a video of himself making Chikkar Chole. Talking to his wife in the video, Quraishi says, “I usually leave home at eight in the morning and come back around nine at night. With my busy schedule, I don’t get the time to do all these things but with self-isolation upon us, I thought of utilizing this time constructively by cooking.”

The corona blues however, is tied to more than just boredom sitting at home. In fact, CoVid-19’s biggest impact so far has been on economies (developing and developed) around the globe. With countries locked down and borders closed, companies worldwide have been re-evaluating their business models which in turn is leading to an increase in the number of lay offs and unemployment. One can only begin to imagine the impact this would have on the most vulnerable people of a society. Quraishi highlights donations as opposed to hoarding as the only way we could lessen this impact. However, when urging followers to donate more, he also requests them to be kind and abstain from sharing visual proof of their charity. In one of his tweet, Quraishi says, “some people are forced to take your help. Don’t make it a publicity stunt. Time is heartless when it returns.”

Even when faced with so many restrictions, it’s great to see some of our industry’s most powerful personalities sharing positive messages and encouraging philanthropy while keeping the audience engaged through their own social platforms.