Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off growing baby bump while walking her pup

Katherine Schwarzenegger is glowing. The 30-year-old mother-to-be was photographed this weekend while she was out and about walking her adorable pup. But what caught our eye most was her growing baby bump.

Dressed in all black, Schwarzenegger still showed off her growing baby bump about a week after it was announced that she would be expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt.

Last weekend, following the baby news, the author went on a bike ride with Pratt and her baby bump was in full sight while wearing a Sundry T-shirt.

An E! News source also shared that the two are “completely thrilled” to be starting a family. “Family is everything to them and it’s a very exciting time. The baby is due early fall. Katherine shared the news with her family very early on,” the source added.

Dressed in all black, Schwarzenegger still showed off her growing baby bump about a week after it was announced that she would be expecting her first child with husband Chris Pratt

And of course, The Gift of Forgiveness author couldn’t keep the special news a secret from her mother Maria Shriver.

“She tells her mom everything and couldn’t wait,” the source shared. “Maria is especially thrilled with the news and can’t wait to be a grandma. [Maria] adores Chris and she knows Katherine will be a natural mom.”

In late April, Shriver spoke with the Onward actor during her #HomeTogether Instagram Live chat where the two discussed the latest Parks and Recreation reunion special and gushed about Schwarzenegger and her family. “I really love what you’re doing. This is really fun, and being right here, right now, it’s just uncanny, you guys are both just so beautiful,” the actor said. “I’m so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family.”

“You’re gonna have another beautiful family member,” Shriver said to Pratt.