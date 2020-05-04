Ali Zafar rocks the eastern look with shalwar kamiz

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has received praise from fans after he shared an adorable photo wearing shalwar qameez from self-isolation.

The Mela Loot Liya singer turned to social media and shared the adorable photo donning the traditional attire.

He posted the same photo on Instagram and Twitter simultaneously with the caption “Shalwar Qameez aur selfie (Shalwar Qameez and selfie).”

Fans showered love and praises on him shortly after he posted the photo.

Recently, Ali Zafar, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown, shared a video with steps for people to follow every morning to ward off stress during the quarantine.

The singer shared a helpful tip for people facing mental stress during the coronavirus lockdown and the video of him has gone viral on the internet.

The singer and his family also threw a special Easter lunch for their house staff, who have been in quarantine with them since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.