India used ‘back-channel’ to urge Pakistan to release Kulbhushan Jadhav, says Harish Salve

Former solicitor general of India Harish Salve, who represented captured Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice, revealed that India employed “back-channel” efforts to urge Pakistan to release Jadhav.

In an online lecture held on Saturday, Salve said that India was trying to secure access to Jadhav and had sent as many as 23 requests to Pakistan, but had received no response.

The online session was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, an all-India lawyers’ association associated with the RSS.

According to Pakistan, Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016. India was informed on March 25, 2016, when the Pakistan Foreign Secretary raised the matter with the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. India immediately sought consular access at the earliest.

Jadhav was sentenced to death on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. In May 2017, India moved the ICJ against the trial by Pakistan’s military court.