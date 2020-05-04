PIA all set to operate special flights for USA

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), is ready to bring back stranded Pakistanis in the United States (US).

The American airport officials allocated slot for PIA special flights, whereas, the national airline also completed its preparations for operating flights to the US for bringing back countrymen.

In total, twelve relief flights will be operated by PIA to the USA’s different states which include; Chicago, New Jersey, and New York to bring the nationals back to their homeland.

On May 12th, the first flight will take off from the Islamabad airport for Washington DC. Boeing 777 aircraft will take off for America from Pakistan without carrying any passenger.

An act known as the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 has been imposed by the Federal Government recently on April 29 for the smooth functioning of the flight operations of PIA for six months.

The latest order immediately became effective after the Ministry of Interior gave orders to continue the special flight operations in the middle of the COVID-19 crises.

Owing to security concerns, the US has so far not allowed direct flights from Pakistani airports into its airspace.