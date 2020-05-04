PCB announces financial packages to help first-class cricketers, umpires, scorers and ground staff during lockdown

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided that it will help and support first class cricketers and other stakeholders facing hardships due to the coronavirus lockdown as no local cricket activity is going on.

Besides the first-class cricketers, the PCB will also extend its support to match officials, scorers and ground staff as the board has set aside funds from its current fiscal year in these challenging and unprecedented times during which economy around the globe has taken a big hit.

With limited funds available, the PCB has decided eligibility criteria to ensure only the deserving candidates are supported.

The first-class cricketers who have played at least 15 matches in the past five seasons and also featured in the 2018-19 season will be eligible to avail the funds.

Meanwhile, the match officials and scorers who have officiated in PCB-organised tournaments in the past two season and ground staff that had been employed by the now defunct regional/district cricket associations before January 1, 2013 and have approximately eight years of service are all eligible to avail the support.

The first-class cricketers, who will meet the criteria, will receive PKR 25,000. The match officials will get PKR 15,000, while the scorers and grounds staff will be given PKR 10,000.

PCB Chairman, Ehsan Mani also appreciated the individual work being done by players such as Shahid Afridi, Azhar Ali, Rumaan Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed and others to help and support the needy during the lockdown.

“It is also heartening to see our cricketers coming out and supporting the people in need by auctioning their prized possessions and through various charities,” Mani said.

“While I am sure many players are making donations in private, I want to applaud and appreciate Shahid Afridi, Rumman Raees and Azhar Ali who have been at the forefront of this noble cause and have been doing outstanding work.