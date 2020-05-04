Iran reopens mosques in low-risk coronavirus areas

In a recent development, Iran has reopened the mosques in districts that saw a decline in the number of coronavirus infections as of Monday.

Addressing a virus task force meeting on Sunday, Rouhani said mosques will be reopened in 132 towns and cities labeled “white” or “low-risk” areas, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“Today, we decided to reopen mosques and Friday prayers congregations as of tomorrow in 132 towns and cities which are regarded as ‘white’ areas, or ‘low-risk’ areas as some put it,” he said.

Rouhani, however, called on Iranians to continue following social distancing rules.

“Let me put it this way. Two acts are being done at mosques: an obligatory act and a religiously rewarding act. When worshippers maintain their distances, they are doing an obligatory action,” he said.

“When they are saying their prayers at the mosque, they are doing a religiously rewarding action. In terms of priority, maintaining one’s social distance is more important than attending mass prayers at the mosque, which is a religiously rewarding act.”

He argued that Islam considered safety obligatory, while praying in mosques was only “recommended.”

Iran was slow to react to the virus pandemic. Mosques and key religious shrines in Mashad and Qom were not closed until mid-March, and clerics actively encouraged pilgrims to visit even as the outbreak became the worst in the Middle East and spread from Iran to other countries in the region.

Tehran eventually tried to contain the spread of the virus by closing universities, cinemas, stadiums and other public spaces. But it has risked a phased reopening of its economy since April 11, arguing that because of US sanctions it cannot afford to remain shut down.

A ban on intercity trips has been lifted, and malls have reopened despite warnings by some health officials of a new wave of infections. Schools and universities remain closed and cultural and sports gatherings are banned, though Rouhani said schools in low-risk areas would reopen soon.