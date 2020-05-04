Kate Middleton surprised a new mom with a video call

Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week takes place from Monday May 4 in the United Kingdom. In response to the important week, the Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in Zoom calls and roundtable discussions with staff and patients at Kingston Hospital in London, and leading experts in the field throughout the United Kingdom.

Kate Middleton may be following social-distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean she’s putting her royal duties on hold.

On May 2, just ahead of the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, Kensington Palace shared a video of the Duchess of Cambridge spending time making video calls to parents, health experts, midwives, and other experts to discuss how the strain and challenges of COVID-19 have affected families, especially when it comes to mental health. She even popped into a hospital (virtually) to surprise a new mom and her baby, which she said was “definitely a first.”

🏥 The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken with midwives, health visitors, parents and leading sector experts ahead of the UK’s Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week #MaternalMHmatters pic.twitter.com/Oup43xquXX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 2, 2020

“Hello! Very nice to meet you,” Middleton greeted the new mom and dad from their hospital room so the couple could introduce to the newest member of the family: a beautiful baby boy. Middleton looked completely delighted and immediately broke into a huge smile.

More so, the Duchess of Cambridge is the patron of The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. The organization, along with the Royal College of Midwives and the Royal College of Pediatrics and Child Health, has developed guidance on coronavirus and pregnancy for healthcare professionals, pregnant women and their families.

Notably, Kate and William have long campaigned to raise awareness of mental health issues. Last week, the couple launched a new service called OurFrontline, which provides round-the-clock mental health support to key workers involved in the response to the coronavirus crisis.